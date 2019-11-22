Koppula Eshwar tells officials to supply Christmas gifts by Dec 10

By | Published: 8:35 pm

Hyderabad: Minister for SC Development and Minorities Welfare Koppula Eshwar on Friday instructed officials to complete supply of Christmas gift packets to the districts by December 5 and their distribution to the needy Christians by December 10.

The Minister was speaking at the meeting of the organising committee, constituted by the government on November 16 to conduct Christmas celebrations.

Eshwar said necessary steps should be taken for the foundation stone laying function of the Christian Bhavan by December 20 as also for handing over 10 sites spread across 63 acre for cemetries. “Arrangements for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Christmas dinner programme should be given priority. Applications for Eminent Christians Awards have been invited for 12 individual and six institutes awards, for which the last date is December 20,” he said.

MLC Rajeshwar Rao, MLA Elvis Stephenson, TSMC vice chairman Shankar Luke, Minorities Welfare advisor A K KHan, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar were among those who participate in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter