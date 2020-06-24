Koppula Eshwar to launch Haritha Haram in Mancherial

By | Published: 7:33 pm

Mancherial: Minister for Scheduled Castes Development, Minority Welfare and Disabled Welfare Koppula Eshwar will formally launch the sixth edition of Telanganaku Haritha Haram by planting saplings on a site adjacent to Rajiv Rahadari at Indaram village in Jaipur mandal on Thursday.

According to the schedule of the minister, Eshwar will attend the programme at 11 am and leave for Dharmaram of Jagtial district to take part in THH programmes there. He will be joined by Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman. Zilla Parishad Chairperson N Bhagya Laxmi, legislators of the district N Diwakar Rao, and Durgam Chinnaiah and MLC Puranam Satheesh will present.

Collector Bharati Hollikeri requested the public to make the programme a success by planting saplings on a large scale. She stated that arrangements were in place for kick starting the massive plantation drive in Mancherial district. As many as 67.25 lakh saplings will be planted in this phase of the green initiative, she added.

Meanwhile, Collectors of Nirmal, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad districts will launch the programme in their respective district headquarters. They urged the citizens to take part in the plantation drive and to protect the saplings. They said that growing greenery would be beneficial in many ways, besides reducing global warming and ensuring rainfall.

