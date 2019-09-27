Koppula Eshwar wants 100 per cent SSC results

By | Published: 9:56 pm

Peddapalli: Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Friday instructed the district administration to strive hard to ensure 100 per cent result in the SSC examination. Informing that 96.5 per cent passed the exam last year, he wanted teachers and officials to work hard to get better results next year.

The Minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the construction of additional classrooms at the Zilla Parishad Girls High School in Peddapalli. He thanked the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for extending its support in the construction of eight additional classrooms.

Never before had so many changes taken place in the education system as it did after the formation of Telangana State. The government took measures to improve education standards, apart from providing basic facilities, he said. As a result, attendance in government schools was enhanced, he said, adding that people were also reposing faith in government schools.

On the other hand, the government established 500 residential schools to provide quality education to poor students. An amount of Rs 1.25 lakh was spent on each student every year. Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Madhukar wanted the officials to utilise CSR funds of NTPC,

Singareni and RFCI to develop schools and hospitals. MLC Bhanuprasad Rao, MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy, Collector A Sri Devasena and others participated in the programme. Later, the Minister inaugurated a girls’ hostel at Telangana Model School in Malyal of Kaleshwaram mandal.

