Koratala to cast Chiru in a dual role?

By | P Nagendra Kumar | Published: 8:55 pm

The gossip mill is going abuzz with the talk of Megastar Chiranjeevi being offered a dual role in forthcoming Koratala Shiva’s directorial venture. The films so far in which Chiranjeevi did dual roles created waves and box office records.

Rowdi Alludu, was produced by ace producer Allu Aravind on Geetha Arts banner with K Raghavendra Rao as the director set a certain standard for dual role films those days. Pranam Khareedu in the formative years of Chiranjeevi was one of the films that led him to stardom.

Mugguru Monagallu, produced by his brother Nagababu, was another feather in the megastar’s cap wherein he enacted a triple role.

The latest film Khaidi No. 150 had Chiranjeevi in a dual role. It heralded a new era for the actor since he did it after a long gap, and his innumerable fans, besides the audience in general, enjoyed the movie to the fullest.

At present, the news of Chiranjeevi’s double role will certainly enthral his fans. This film, as already known, will be shot in a rural backdrop near Palasa in Srikakulam district. The excitement will further shoot up with Chiranjeevi’s magnum opus Sye Raa.

Already, expectations on the combination of Chiranjeevi and Koratala are at a peak. The news of his dual role in the film will, no doubt, add fuel to the fire. It should also be noted that his previous films in rural background, too, opened up windows for commercial records. Let us hope that the covetous combo of the Megastar and frontline director Koratala Shiva emerges to be a new marvel of sorts.