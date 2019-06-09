Korean language draws good response

By | Published: 12:54 am 5:01 pm

Hyderabad: A valedictory ceremony for the first batch of Basic Korean Language course was held recently. The course was jointly conducted by the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) and Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Hyderabad. The objective of the programme is to encourage Indians to communicate in Korean language.

About 18 candidates enrolled in the course which was offered free of cost by the EFLU as part its University Social Responsibility. The six months course (120 hours) helped participants to learn Korean script – ‘Hangul’ and its usage, number systems (Native and Sino), sentence structures, basic verb tenses and Korean culture.

Prof Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, EFLU and Suresh Chukkapalli, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Hyderabad congratulated the participants on successfully completing the course.