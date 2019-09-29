Koreans put up a mesmerising performance

By | Published: 6:16 pm

Korea Caravan is an event, which is organised annually by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in two or three selected States of India with full cooperation of the concerned state government. The purpose is to enhance mutual understanding between Korea and the individual States and explore mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse sectors, including promotion of Korean investment and business in the state and more vibrant cultural exchanges.

The Embassy is proud to host the Korean Caravan in the city. The event witnesses a 47-member delegation comprising Korean businessmen, diplomats, and Taekwondo performers. Ambassador Shin Bongkil underscored the significance of engaging with the State governments. The event gave people a glimpse into Korean culture, with a lively Taekwondo performance by the world renowned Korean Taekwondo Association and K-pop performance by Telangana youths at Shilpakala Vedika.

