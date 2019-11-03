Korutla MLA’s PA washed away in canal

By | Published: 8:53 pm 8:54 pm

Jagtial: Personal assistant of Korutla MLA K Vidyasagar Rao washed away in SRSP canal on the outskirts of Jagtial town on Sunday evening. Tagore Girish Singh, along with three of his friends, went to canal located between Dharur and Rajaram areas at around 6 pm to bathe. While his friends were waiting on the bank, Girish got down into water and went missing. After coming to know about the incident, police rushed the spot and launched a search.

A senior assistant in Panchayat Raj Department, Girish has been working as PA for Korutla MLA for the past last six years. He had also worked as PA for former Jagtial MLA L Ramana.