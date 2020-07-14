Korutla youth ends life in Bahrain

By | Published: 1:10 pm

Jagitial: A 25-year-old youth, Pittala Naveen allegedly committed suicide in Bahrain. Though the exact reason for his act is yet to be known, he sent a voice message to parents before ending life.

A native of Venkatapur of Korutla mandal, Naveen went to Bahrain on February 8 this year, in search of employment and working in one Royal company. He hanged himself from the ceiling of his residence on Monday evening.

Before taking an extreme step, he sent a voice message asking the parents not to worry about his demise.

“I am not committing suicide to escape from doing work. I have taken the decision since I am not interested in living. My final rites may be held in Bahrain since it may not be possible to bring my body to India”.

He asked his mother Laxmi to take care of his sisters and father Venkati, who was also a gulf returnee.

One year ago, Naveen migrated to Dubai by spending Rs 1.20 lakh and returned within a short period. He was again sent to Bahrain by parents as he was staying at home without any job.

