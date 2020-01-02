Kota hospital death toll increases to 102

By | Published: 3:42 pm

Jaipur: Two more children died in the JK Lon hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota district on the first two days of the new year, taking the death toll to 102, confirmed hospital superintendent Suresh Dulara.

Ten kids have died in the last three days, as eight kids died on December 30 and 31 and two more kids died on January 1 and 2.

Dulara said that these two kids were critically ill and were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Meanwhile, JK Lon’s paediatrician department’s chief Amritlal Bairwa said the eight kids who died in the last two days of the year were premature deliveries, and not due to not any fault on doctors’ part. The weight of the new borns was too less and also their relatives did not follow proper instructions during delivery due to which the pregnant mothers came to the hospital in serious condition, said Bairwa.

The JK Lon Hospital registered 963 deaths in 2019. The committee formed after much furore, in its report concluded that the deaths were reported due to lack of oxygen pipeline in the hospital and extreme cold conditions.

Dulara further said: “As compared to other government hospitals, this number stands quite low. Also, one death a day means that death rate is falling down in this hospital, which witnessed 91 deaths in December last year.”