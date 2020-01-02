Koteshwar’s journey of struggle, hope

By | Published: 12:21 am 12:25 am

Hyderabad: The journey of Ramavath Koteshwar is full of struggles. The 28-year-old State wheelchair basketball player was a part of the national team which participated in the Asian Zone Wheelchair Championship, a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic games in Pattaya, Thailand.

“I played in five matches of which we won two. We could only finish 13th. We needed to be in the top four to qualify. However, I am happy about this opportunity,” Koteshwar said.

Originally hailing from Gannerlapalli Thanda in Nalgonda, he was affected with polio when he was four years old. The determined Koteshwar never let his condition deter him and played cricket till he was a degree student at Roda Mistry College of Social Work and Research Centre. “I was playing cricket for the disability team but was waiting for a turnaround. Then I spoke to my childhood friend who was a wheelchair basketball player. I decided to give it a try and made it to the State team for the nationals. We finished fourth that year and it gave me a lot of confidence,” Koteshwar added.

Talking about his training, Koteshwar thanked his coach Sohail Khan. “Sohail sir is the best coach I can get. I train at KVBR Grounds, Yousufguda when I am in Telangana. I need to improve my wheelchair movement and shooting skills. Concentration and visualisation are also important in this game. An IPL like tournament is expected to come within the next five years. I think, it will be a great opportunity for unrecognised players like us.”

Koteshwar was provided with a wheelchair by SATS in 2017 while some of his neighbours helped him with travel expenses. “I completed my Post Graduation in Social Work and I am looking for a permanent job. I am trying to meet KT Rama Rao sir. I hope that he will listen to my concern,” Koteshwar signed off.

