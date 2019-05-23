Kotha Prabhakar Reddy gets over 40k majority in Medak

By | Published: 10:57 pm

Medak: Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) candidate for Medak Lok Sabha Constituency, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has managed to get just 47,107 votes majority in Siddipet Assembly segment, which Former Minister, T Harish Rao had won with a massive 1,18,699 votes majority in December 2018 Assembly election.

Reddy has got 71,000 fewer votes than Harish Rao. Though the polling per cent has slightly come down from Assembly election to Parliament election in Siddipet Assembly segment, the loss in the vote to other party candidates in the constituency has surprised even the poll pundits.

Congress and BJP, which hardly managed to get 6,000 votes each in Assembly election, has secured over 30,000 votes each in Lok Sabha election. Meanwhile, Gajwel Assembly Constituency has turned as a savior for the TRS candidate.

Prabhakar Reddy has secured 84,187 votes lead in Gajwel Assembly segment, which Chief Minister and TRS Supremo, K Chandrashekhar Rao won with a margin of 58,290 votes in recent Assembly.

The increase in the TRS vote share here is being attributed to the joining of Vonteru Prathap Reddy in TRS after the Assembly election. Prathap Reddy, who contested on Congress ticket in the assembly election, was polled 67,000 votes.

Even in Medak Assembly segment, TRS Party candidate has managed a lead of just 24,476 votes in Lok Sabha election, which the TRS MLA, M Padmadevendar Reddy won with a majority of 47,983 votes in Assembly election.

Interestingly, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has managed to secure 12,371 votes lead in Sangareddy Assembly segment, which Congress Party MLA, T Jayaprakash Reddy won with a slender margin of 2,589 votes in December.

In Patancheru Assembly segment, TRS nominee for Medak Parliament seat has got 35,486 votes lead, which TRS MLA, Gudem Mahipal Reddy won with a majority of 34,291 votes in December 2018. Though the voters turn out came down in Patancheru, TRS voter share improved here.

In Dubbak Assembly segment, TRS MP Candidate, Prabhakar Reddy, who also hails from Dubbak, managed to secure 52,478 votes lead.

Party MLA, Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy had won the seat with a margin of 62,421 votes in December. TRS Party has improved its performance in Narsapur Assembly segment, which party MLA, C Madan Reddy managed to win with a margin of 38,120 votes majority, by securing 49,884 votes majority.

Despite a decline in voters turn out here, the TRS Party has managed to increase its vote share, which the poll pundits attributed to the joining of V Sunithalakshma Reddy.

Sunithalakshma Reddy, who contested on Congress ticket in Assembly election from here, has got 67,345 votes. Though the TRS Party has worked very hard to get over 5 lakhs votes majority in Medak Lok Sabha Constituency, it has managed to get just 3.16 lakh votes majority because it has lost its votes to other parties in Siddipet, Medak, and Dubbak segments. BJP Party, which hardly managed to get 6 per cent of votes under Medak Parliament seat in Assembly election, had got over 2 lakh votes (17 per cent) in Lok Sabha election. The decline in the voter turn has also dashed the hopes of TRS candidate in getting over 5 lakh votes margin.

