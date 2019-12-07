Kotha Prabhakar Reddy inaugurates development works in Medak

By | Published: 7:55 pm

Medak: The Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy inaugurated the new library building, Mahila Bhavan and renovated TSRTC bus station in Toopran town on Saturday. Since the Toopran falls under Gajwel Assembly Constituency, which is being represented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the Medak MP said that they got funds on priority to take up these works in Toopran town.

Speaking to news reporters after inauguration, Reddy said that they were taking up many other development works in Toopran. He further aded that they were also considering to widen internal town roads besides laying a by-pass road to decongest the traffic in the town. The MP discussed the issues with Municipality Staff and GADA (Gajwel Area Development Authority) officials during his visit today. Saying that they have completed the Mission Bagiratha works, Reddy said that they will take up underground drainage, and dumping yard works soon. Stating that they got an ultra-modern Community Health Centre at Toopran, the MP said that they will appoint sufficient staff besides getting some machinery for the benefit of the people.

