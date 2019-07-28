Kothagudem: 21 gates opened at Taliperu; 84,000 cusecs of water released

By | Published: 10:53 pm

Khammam/Kothagudem: Rainfall continued on Sunday in all mandals of erstwhile Khammam district. Flood water reached Taliperu Reservoir in Cherla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The officials opened 21 gates and released 84,000 cusecs of water into river Godavari in the evening hours on Sunday.

In the district very heavy rainfall was recorded in Dummagudem mandal which received 180.4 mm rain. The fall in other mandala is as follows, Aswapuram- 91.2mm, Gundala 79.2mm, Kothagudem 45.2mm, and Bhadrachalam 52.2 mm.

Due to continuous rains the water level was increasing in the river Godavari at Bhadrachalam. The water level was recorded 15 feet at 6 pm informed the officials.

In Khammam district, heavy rainfall was recorded in Enkur Mandal 34 mm. The lowest rainfall of 4.6 mm was recorded at Madhira Mand. Sathupally – 23 mm, Penupally -16 and Tallada 12.4 mm were the other places where good rain was recorded, the officials said.

