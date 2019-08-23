Kothagudem: 24 get jail for attacking forest officers

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Twenty-four persons were convicted by a court in Kothagudem for attacking forest officers in a four-year-old case.

The convicts were handed a one year imprisonment and were directed a pay a total fine of Rs 14,400 by the 3rd Additional JFCM Court at Kothagudem on Friday.

The case pertains to the group of 24 men, led by SK Umar, the Kothagudem district secretary of CPI-ML New Democracy party, attacking forest officials in March 2015 in Marrigudem Beat of Ramavaram Range in Kothagudem Division, according to a Forest Department release.

The department said the officials, led by Assistant Conservator of Forests A Narasimha Reddy, were involved in advance operations in 500 hectares of retrieved forest land for planting trees in Marrigudem Reserve Forest when a mob of encroachers attacked them with sticks, stones and chilli powder. Ten forest officials received serious injuries in the attack.

The Chandrugonda police registered a case following a complaint from the Forest Department who filed a charge sheet in the Kothagudem court. Public prosecutor Phani Kumar presented the case arguments before the judge and was successful in getting the conviction.

Divisional Forest Officer kothagudem Ram Babu expressed happiness over the judgment and hoped that the punishment would act as a deterrent against any attacks on forest officials on duty. He warned that any encroachments in forests would be strictly dealt with and the offenders would be brought to book.



