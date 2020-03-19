Kothagudem: Activist wins Ambedkar award

By | Published: 1:16 am

Kothagudem: A Dalit activist Gaddala Nageswar Rao from Aswapuram in Bhadradri Kothagudem district was presented Dr BR Ambedkar National Award from Bahujana Sahitya Academy (BSA) for 2020.

He was given the award in recognition of his contributions in spreading Ambedkar and Phule ideology among the masses and for his community service activities. The Academy every year honours individuals who work for SC/ST/BC and minorities through their writings and social work.

He received the award from the Academy national president Nalla Radhakrishna and general secretary U Subramanian at the Bahujana Writers Third South India Conference organised at Tirupathi in Andhra Pradesh recently, informed the BSA local chapter here on Wednesday.

Around 600 delegates from southern States of AP, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka and Union Territory Puducherry. The BSA south India general secretary G Vishnuvardhan, national committee member B Sitamahalakhmi congratulated Nageswar Rao and asked him to continue his work.

