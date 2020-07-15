Kothagudem: Alert sounded as Kinnerasani swells

By | Published: 12:49 am

Kothagudem: Kothagudem Collector MV Reddy cautioned the residents of villages located on the banks of the Kinnerasani river to be alert as its inflows increased considerably on Tuesday.

The current water level in the Kinnerasani reservoir near Paloncha was 403.6 metres. As per the dam safety guidelines, the level has to be maintained at 405 m. The Collector said two gates would be lifted to discharge about 5,000 cusecs later in the evening, he said.

Therefore, the public and fishermen should not enter the river. Similarly, cattle should also be confined to sheds, he said, adding that village and mandal-level officials must be alert to address any emergency.

On the other hand, the water level in the Godavari at Bhadrachalam reached 11.4 feet at 6 am with discharge of 31,897 cusecs. One gate of the Taliperu reservoir near Cherla was lifted to discharge 700 cusecs as the inflow was 1,000 cusecs, officials informed.

