Kothagudem: All eyes on vital SCCL vote bank

Kothagudem: The employees of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and their kin will play a key role in deciding the outcome of the municipal elections in Kothagudem and Yellandu municipalities.

Leaders of various political parties and the contesting candidates have been focusing on the votes of the employees and their families as they expect to be a determining factor in the ensuing elections. The SCCL employees and their families constitute a majority of the electors in Kothagudem and Yellandu municipalities.

According to political leaders, around 80,000 votes belong to Singareni workers and their families. There are 5,832 employees in Kothagudem and over a 1,000 in Yellandu. The votes of their families and relatives would be around 30,000. Similarly, there are around 30, 000 votes from retired employees and their families. There are nearly 20,000 votes from contract workers and their families. In addition to this, those depending indirectly on SCCL for livelihood were said to be around 15,000.

Reviving compassionate appointments or offering share in the profit to the workers were some of the measures taken by the TRS. These are expected to help gain votes of SCCL workers and their families, Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswar Rao said. “The Singareni workers have always been with TRS. No government in the past offered so many benefits like the TRS government did,” he said.

