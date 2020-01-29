Kothagudem: Ashram school student felicitated for scaling Mt Kilimanjaro

By | Published: 10:32 pm

Kothagudem: Esam Sirivennela, a Class X student, who scaled Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania was felicitated by villagers at Narsapuram in Gundala mandal of Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

A student of Sudimalla Ashram School in the district, Sirivennela scaled Africa’s highest mountain during a recent expedition after being trained at the Rock Climbing School at Bhongir in Yadadri-Bhongir district. The villagers organised a programme to felicitate her on her return to the village.

Local ZPTC V Ramakka, Gundala Ashram School headmaster Hari Krishna and others took part in the programme and lauded the mountaineer. They called upon students in the district to emulate Sirivennela and take interest in adventure sports.

Sirivennela shared her experience in scaling the peak and thanked the State government and Telangana Residential Educational Society secretary R S Praveen Kumar for providing her the training and the opportunity to achieve the feat.

