Kothagudem: Class 10 student, KTPS employee commit suicide in separate incidents

Kothagudem: A tenth class student and a KTPS employee who retired from service on Friday allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Kothagudem district.

The employee was identified as Reddaboina Venkateswarlu (58) working as plant assistant at Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) 5th stage ninth unit. His last working was Friday and his retirement function was scheduled at 4pm.

The deceased, who was on night duty, was found hanging from the ceiling fan at the electrostatic precipitator (ESP) control room. It is suspected that he committed suicide during the early hours of Friday.

According to his colleagues, Venkateswarlu was well off and is survived by wife, two daughters, one of whom is settled in the USA and another in Palvoncha. Both daughters are married. A son died four months ago in a road accident.

Though the exact reason for his extreme step was not known, his friends said Venkateswarlu was worried about his future after retirement as he didn’t have pension facility. Meanwhile, the KTPS employees staged a dharna at the plant demanding pension facility to KTPS workers.

In another incident at Sarapaka in Burgampahad mandal, a tenth standard, K Teja (15), allegedly hanged himself at a reading room of a private school during school hours.

It is learnt that he was upset after he was admonished by a teacher at the school as he was coming late and was moving closely with a girl student. The school management sent the body to his house with the help of students.

The parents and family members of the student staged a protest in front of the school demanding action against the teacher who they alleged was responsible for his death. The protest continued till late evening hours and the body could not be taken to hospital for autopsy till 6.30 pm.

The local Inspector of Police Naresh and Sub-inspector Bala Krishna convinced the parents that justice would be done to the family and took the body to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital for autopsy.

