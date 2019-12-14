Kothagudem Collector promises employment to PwDs

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Kothagudem: District Collector Rajat Kumar Saini promised that steps would be taken to provide employment to persons with disabilities.

He was addressing a programme organised by Women and Child Welfare Department here on Friday marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. With the help of elected members a scheme dedicated to provide livelihood opportunities to would be launched, he said.

Saini appreciating the PwDs who were excelling in their, lives said it was happy see that differently-abled persons were shining in different fields on par with others. He also lauded them for establishing an association of PwDs to address their problems. He told different-abled persons to make use of various schemes launched by the State government for their empowerment of disabled persons. Measures were being taken to distribute battery driven vehicles to physically challenged persons, the Collector added.

Saini felicitated many persons who excelled in their fields of work. District Welfare Officer Prameela, Telangana Vibhinna Pratibavantula Sangham (TVPS) founder G Sathish and others were present.

