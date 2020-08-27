Kothagudem Collector vows relief for elderly woman

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Kothagudem: Taking the grievance redressal to another level, empathetic District Collector MV Reddy resolved an issue faced for long by a woman in Aswapuram mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

V Somamma, living alone at Mallelamadugu village in the mandal, approached the Collector during his visit to the village on Wednesday seeking pension.

She told the Collector that she had married off all her daughters some years ago and since then was living alone as there was no one to care for her. Several applications for Asara pension were submitted to the officials concerned, but in vain.

Responding immediately, Reddy directed the officials to send the elderly woman’s application to Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) office in Hyderabad with a recommendation to sanction her widow pension under Aasara scheme.

“The application of Somamma has already been forward to the SERP office and soon she will receive her pension,” the Collector informed mediapersons here on Thursday.

Crop loss assessment under way

The Collector said that the process of assessing loss of crops, both agricultural and horticultural, was under way. Every farmer who suffered loss would be compensated by the government, he added.

He inspected the damaged crops in Aswapuram mandal and told farmers not to lose heart. The crop loss details would soon be submitted to the government for sanctioning compensation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .