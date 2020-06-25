Kothagudem college principal’s drive to improve rural literacy

By | Published: 12:07 am 12:05 am

Kothagudem: The principal of Government Degree College at Manuguru in Kothagudem district has been reaching out to the rural students and motivating them to seek admission into graduate courses through a campaign on Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST)-2020.

He has been visiting several villages in Manuguru, Pinapaka, Karakagudem and Aswapuram mandals explaining about the online admission process and how to make their choice while filling up application forms for admission into various courses for the academic year 2020-21.

Speaking to Telangana Today, the college principal B Srinivas said he has been visiting villages with the help of former students of the college and organisations like Lions Club.

Those who have completed intermediate are being advised to continue their studies by seeking admission into degree courses since the practice among students, particularly girl students, in villages is to to stop their studies after intermediate.

‘Girl students face difficulties in continuing their studies as their parents wish to arrange marriage for them soon after they complete intermediate. I interact with the parents of girl students advising them to allow their children to continue with their studies’, he noted.

The principal has spent money from his pocket to get publicity pamphlets printed for distribution in the villages. During his visits to the villages, he explains the facilities available in the college such as Language Sciences Lab, Computer Lab, Library, Career Guidance Cell, Digital Classroom, Virtual Classroom, Mana TV and competitive examinations coaching by the TSPSC.

The achievements of Manuguru Degree College including securing the first place in the National Tribal Festival are also explained to the students. ‘The response from the students is very good and many are willing to join our college’, Srinivas said.

‘I have been conducting this kind of campaign since 2018 when I was posted at Manuguru College and it is yielding good results. Before 2018, the student strength was around 160 and now there are about 450 students pursuing BA, B Com and B Sc’ he stated.

The support given by Aswapuram Lions Club members Gade Kesava Reddy and Gade Venkat Reddy, former students Shaik Karim and Shaik Sabia and the college faculty to the campaign is immense, he stated.

