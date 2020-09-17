Kothagudem: District Collector cracks whip on illegal sand mining, orders enquiry

The Collector recently ordered an enquiry into the complaints of sand being mined and transported unauthorisedly from sand reaches at streams and rivers and appointed Additional Collector Durishetty Anudeep as the enquiry officer

Kothagudem: District Collector M V Reddy has cracked the whip on sand mafia in the district and issued serious warning to those engaged in illegal sand mining.

The Collector recently ordered an enquiry into the complaints of sand being mined and transported unauthorisedly from sand reaches at streams and rivers and appointed Additional Collector Durishetty Anudeep as the enquiry officer.

He expressed his ire over the fact that tahsildars, police and Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) officials were not responding though there were complaints from the public regarding the issue.

Based on the enquiry report stringent action would be taken against the persons who were found to be involved in illegal sand mining, Reddy asserted on Thursday. Meanwhile the warning by the Collector has made the concerned officials to jump into action.

The police conducted raids at sand reaches at Allapalli, Laxmidevipally, Patha Kothagudem and others. 19 tractors illegally transporting sand were seized. Two scribes were also booked for alleged illegal sand mining from Godavari sand reach at Bhadrachalam on Wednesday.

It was alleged that those engaged in illegal sand mining were transporting sand day and night without coupons and at many places the local police, revenue officials and TSMDC officials were turning a blind eye to illegal transportation of sand.

