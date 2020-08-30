Kothagudem: Doctor booked for raping nurse

Inspector of Police B Vinod Kumar informed the press on Sunday that the accused, Banoth Reddy Naik, recently joined the hospital

By | Published: 8:34 pm

Kothagudem: A doctor working on contract basis at the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam allegedly raped a staff nurse on August 24, but the incident came to light only on Sunday.

Inspector of Police B Vinod Kumar informed the press on Sunday that the accused, Banoth Reddy Naik, recently joined the hospital. He went to the residence of the victim at Medical Colony on August 24, beat her up and raped her.

The victim, aged 28, who also works in the Area Hospital, lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday night. Based on her complaint, the accused doctor was booked under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and other sections, Vinod Kumar said.

The victim was married and was said to be living alone at the colony. The accused who was aged around 32 years, has not been arrested yet, the CI said.

