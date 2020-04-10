Kothagudem DSP discharged and called back

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Kothagudem: Kothagudem DSP who was discharged from Government General and Chest Hospital, Hyderabad after he tested negative for coronavirus was called back to the hospital on Friday by the authorities.

It might be recalled that the DSP was treated in Hyderabad after he was tested positive for coronavirus.

Kothagudem District Collector MV Reddy in a statement said the police officer was discharged after testing negative on Thursday.

When contacted District Medical and Health Officer Dr. L Bhaskar Naik told Telanagana Today that the DSP reached Kothagudem on Thursday night. However, on Friday morning we received a call from medical authorities in Hyderabad to send him back and hence he was sent back, he said. ‘The reason for this turnaround is not known’ he added.

It was said that the incident could be a case of false negative for coronavirus and that’s why the DSP was called back for hospital isolation.

