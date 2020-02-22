Kothagudem: Engineering officials told to expedite SRLIP works

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Kothagudem: Rajat Kumar, Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Command Area Development (I&CAD) Department directed engineering officials to complete pending works of Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) by May 10.

He along with Engineer-in-Chief (ENC-Irrigation) Cheeti Muralidhar Rao, ENC-Tupakulagudem Barrage, Bhupathiraju Nagender Rao, officer on special duty (OSD-Irrigation) to Chief Minister, and, Sridhar Rao Deshpande inspected the project sites in the district on Saturday.

He inspected anicut at Dummugudem, site proposed for Sitamma Sagar near Ammagaripalli village, pump house-1 at BG Kothur village and 320 MW power station for the maintenance of SRLIP in Aswapuram mandal. He later reviewed progress of SRLIP works with officials and executing agencies at the pumphouse site at BG Kothur village.

Speaking to press persons, Rajat Kumar said his visit was aimed at obtaining a total picture of the project. Summer was the critical time for construction of projects as the arrival of monsoon in June or July would halt the works.

Some of the works would be completed by 2020 and all works related to the project would be completed by 2021. The engineering officials were directed to expedite the works by addressing all gaps on the execution side, he said. During the review meeting he told the engineering and revenue officials to work in coordination and works should progress as per the schedule.

In the first package, 75 per cent works were completed. Under package-2 the works are expected to be over by March 22. The works execution must be reviewed on daily basis, the Principal Secretary told the Superintendent Engineer Nageswar Rao.

The representatives of the project executing agency brought the issue of shortage of sand to the notice of Rajat Kumar, responding to which he directed Additional Collector K Venkateswaralu to take immediate steps to address the problem.

