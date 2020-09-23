Kothagudem: Exchange of fire in Paloncha reserve forests

By | Published: 6:50 pm

Kothagudem: Exchange of fire between police and the Maoists took place in Kothagudem district on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt said here.

The incident took place in Paloncha reserve forests in the afternoon when the police team engaged in combing operations spotted a group of naxals. The Maoists escaped from the spot deep into the forests firing at the police, he said.

After firing ceased, the police have seized one single barrel muzzle loading (SBBL) gun, kit bags, solar panels and other material at the place where the naxals camped. No casualties were reported in the incident and search operations were intensified, the SP said.

This is the third incident of exchange of fire that has taken place in the district in September. It may be recalled that on September 7, two Maoists were killed in an encounter in the forests located between Vaddipeta and Pusuguppa villages at Cherla in the district. On September 3, a Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with the police in the forests of Devallagudem of Gundala mandal in the district. Similarly, an exchange of fire had also taken place on July 15 in Malletogu forests in Manugur mandal in the district.

The police have intensified combing operations in the forests and agency villages in view of increased naxal movements in recent times. The Maoists are said to be sneaking into Bhadradri Kothagudem district from neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .