Kothagudem: Female student attempts suicide as villagers deny entry

Kothagudem: A female student attempted suicide at Dammapet in the district as her parents and villagers denied her entry into the village fearing virus contamination in the wake of covid-19 pandemic.

According to sources, P Nagalaxmi, aged around 20 years, and belonging to Peddagollagudem village of Dammapet mandal, went to Jalna in Maharashtra two months ago for agriculture products training.

After lockdown, she managed to stay there for some time. As the stay at Jalna had become financially burdensome, she along with a few others returned to Khammam city a week ago, travelling in trucks.

The local authorities finding her travel history put her in medical quarantine in Khammam after she tested negative for coronavirus. After completion of quarantine period, she was discharged and was advised to be in home quarantine.

But when she reached the village, her parents and the villagers told her to go back to Khammam as none from outside was allowed into the village.Upset at being denied entry, she jumped into a tank on the village outskirts.

The health workers at Dammapet check post informed Aswaraopet Inspector of Police (CI) B Rajagopal, who was passing by, about the incident. The CI immediately rushed to the tank and rescued the student floating in the water.

The CI informed the media that at first the girl was thought to be dead. After first aid, she was rushed to Sathupalli government hospital and then to District Government Hospital for better treatment. Nagalaxmi’s condition is now stable.

