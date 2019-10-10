Kothagudem: KTPS Chief Engineer in ACB net

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Paloncha (Kothagudem): The Chief Engineer of Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS-Operations and Maintenance, V and VI Stage) Karre Anandam was caught in the dragnet by the sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Thursday.

The accused was caught red-handed while receiving an amount of Rs 3 lakh in his office as bribe from a contractor Y Lalitha Mohan. Sources said the Chief Engineer demanded the bribe for sanctioning purchase orders worth Rs 71 lakhs to procure spare parts.

The purchase orders were supposed to be sanctioned to Vahini Engineering and Services run by the complainant and Durga Devi Engineering Works which is run by his father. After agreeing to pay the bribe, the complainant lodged a complaint with the ACB who laid the trap.

The bribe amount was recovered from the accused and he was arrested and the further investigation is underway. He will be produced before ACB court in Hyderabad, said the ACB officials.

