Kothagudem: Leaders and locals pay homage to deceased Army jawan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:49 AM, Tue - 2 August 22

ZP Chairman K Kanakaiah paid homage to Army jawan Lalaiah at Yellandu in Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: TRS leaders, officials and locals paid rich homage to an Army jawan, Lalaiah (34), of Subhash Nagar in Yellandu mandal, who died in Jammu and Kashmir.

His dead body was brought to Yellandu on Tuesday morning from Hyderabad. It was said that Army officials called the family members on Sunday and informed them about the demise of Lalaiah.

He was said to have died of severe head injuries. But it was not clear how he suffered injuries, whether in the line of duty or because of an accident. The family of the deceased jawan have not revealed any details regarding his death.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Koram Kanakaiah, Yellandu MLA B Hari Priya, Inspector of Police B Raju, Agriculture Market Committee Chairman B Harisingh Naik and a large number of locals and relatives of the jawan offered floral tributes to him.