Kothagudem: Malpractice in SCCL job test, 11 arrested

Published: 12:26 am

Kothagudem: Eleven persons were taken into custody on charges of malpractice in a written test conducted by the SCCL and the test results scheduled to be announced on Monday have been postponed.

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) conducted the test at various place in the State on Sunday to fill up 68 management trainee posts. Four candidates at Paloncha and two at Kothagudem were caught by invigilators as they committed malpractice using high-tech gadgets.

The SCCL Director (Personal) S Chandrasekhar told the presspersons here that the erring candidates were handed over to police, who booked cases against them under relevant sections.

Following further inquiry the police arrested another five persons who helped the job aspirants, in committing malpractice, from outside. A total of 8,747 candidates have attended the test out of 22, 222 candidates applied for the jobs. The results would be announced after the enquiry launched into the matter was over, the Director added.

