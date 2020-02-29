Maoist carrying Rs 9.50 lakh reward surrenders in Maharashtra

By | Published: 12:44 am

Kothagudem: A top Maoist carrying a cash reward of Rs 9.50 lakh on his head has laid down arms before the police in Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra on Friday.

The Maoist called Vilas alias Dasru Kolha, aged 44 years surrendered before the Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawde along with an assault rifle AK-47 and ammunition consisting of three magazines and 35 rounds, informed a press release.

According to the SP Vilas joined the CPI (Maoist) Party in the year 2000 and was currently working in north Gadchiroli as divisional committee commander. He was involved in as many as 149 serious offences that includes 40 murder cases, 57 encounters, 24 dacoits and eight kidnaps.

This was the first time that a naxal has surrendered with an AK 47 weapon in the district. Vilas hails from Vikaspalli in Etapalli taluka in Gadchiroli district and first joined Etapalli dalam, later worked as dalam commander of Tippagad dalam, Chatgaon dalam and was promoted as divisional committee commander, the SP informed.

The police would help the surrendered naxal live a normal life in accordance with the surrender policy of the State government, the SP said while Vilas said he decided to quit the Maoists as public support to naxals movement was on the decline.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.