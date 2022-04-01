Kothagudem: Medicinal plants exhibition draws good response

Kothagudem: A two-day medicinal plants exhibition organised at Government Degree College at Paloncha in the district has received good response from teachers and students.

A environmentalist, Rayi Venkataiah displayed around 250 varieties of medical plants at the college on the sidelines of a national seminar on ‘Tribal Status in India’ on Thursday and Friday. Speakers from different universities attended the seminar.

Venkataiah, a former SCCL employee, explained to the students and lecturers attending the seminar about the importance and uses of a variety of medicinal plants that could cure a wide-range of ailments.

He said lecturers and students showed much keenness to learn about plants and it was a good indication of people’s interest in plants and environment. Plants like Ashwagandha, Sarpagandha, Addasaram, Dumparashtram, Putranjiva, Chakramuni and Kasturi Pasupu were among the plants on display.

SCCL Director (Finance) N Balram, who attended the seminar, visited the exhibition and appreciated Venkataiah for his collection of medicinal plants. He wanted people in the society to emulate Venkataiah by growing home gardens.

Balram, who often takes up large scale plantation activity as part of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram, said it was everyone’s duty to spread greenery by planting as many saplings as possible. Planting saplings and taking care of them was the only way to address global warming.

He explained that plants consume carbon dioxide, a significant greenhouse gas as part of photosynthesis process. The reduction of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has an indirect cooling effect on the environment. The college principal Y Chinnappaiah, lecturer Abraham and others were present.

