Kothagudem: Migrant workers boycott duties at BTPS

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Kothagudem: A large number of migrant labourers working at the Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) at Manugur in Kothagudem district staged a protest boycotting the work on Monday.

The workers hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, were engaged in construction works. With the Centre permitting migrant labourers to go to their native places, they demanded that the authorities clear their pending wages and let them go.

BTPS Chief Engineer (CE) Balaraj and Inspector of Police (CI) MA Shukur rushed to the spot and held talks with the workers. They convinced the workers that necessary arrangements would be made for their return.

Balaraj said a few days ago, they had the workers to give them a list of names whose wages were pending with details such as agency name and the period for which the wages had to be paid. But the list was not given to the authorities.

If the contracting agencies fail to pay wages, the Genco would pay the amount and recover the same from the agencies later. In addition to that, the Genco was planning to send home the workers in good health, the CE said.

Shukur said the workers were explained about the process and arrangements that were needed to be made for their return. Some complained about the dues of a four-month salary, and the issue was taken to the notice of the BTPS and BHEL officials.

Don’t walk back to native places: Collector

Meanwhile, Khammam District Collector RV Karnan advised the migrant workers not to walk back to their places. Transport arrangements for their return were being made, he told the workers he interacted with at many villages in Enkoor mandal.

So far, about 10,000 workers from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh were sent back to their places, the Collector said. He directed the tahsildars concerned to make arrangements for sending the migrant labourers to their States.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .