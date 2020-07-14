Kothagudem: MP Santosh Kumar’s kind gesture wins laurels from many

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Kothagudem: A humanitarian gesture by Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar, who extended financial assistance to a Telangana Statehood activist in the district, has won laurels from many sections.

The MP extended financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the activist, Rafiq Pasha, who has been fighting cancer for the past few months. Pasha, who belongs to Manugur in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, actively took part in the separate Telangana movement.

Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao, who came to know about the condition of the activist, took the matter to the notice of Santosh Kumar recently. Responding promptly, the MP offered the financial support towards medical expenses of Pasha.

The MLA visited Pasha’s residence at Manugur on Tuesday and handed over the cash to him on behalf of the MP. “I am very grateful to Santosh Kumar for his kind hearted support extended to me,” an emotional Pasha told the media later.

Local activists Pasunuri Upender, Kishan, D Nageswar Rao, Ranga Srinivas, V Rajesh and others lauded Santosh Kumar’s swift response and offering succour to Pasha. The local TRS unit also extended financial support to the activist sometime back.

