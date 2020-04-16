Kothagudem Police stop migrants’ journey to home

By | Published: 12:43 am

Kothagudem: Police stopped a large group of migrant labourers who set off on foot to their native places from Julurupad mandal headquarters in the district on Wednesday.

According to police over 150 labourers from Chattishgarh, Maharashtra and other places have arrived at Julurupad to pick up chilli in local agriculture fields. Due to lockdown they were not allowed to move from the place even after the chilli picking season came to an end. The local revenue and police officials tried to stop them saying the lockdown was extended till May 3.

But they refused to listen to the officials and entered into an argument.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) A Ramana Reddy rushed to the spot and convinced the labourers to stay back and ensured them a shelter at Government Ashram School at Patamatanarasapuram village in the same mandal.

Raman Reddy also told the labourers that they would be provided essential commodities and vegetables until the lockdown ends.

Case against Bhadrachalam MLA

Bhadrachalm police filed a case against Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah and twenty others for violating lockdown rules on Wednesday. Bhadrachalam CI B Vinod Reddy said the MLA and his party leaders distributed essential commodities to people at Jagadish Colony.

During the distribution of commodities social distancing was not maintained. Based on a complaint by the local VRO a case was filed against the MLA under relevant sections, the CI said.

