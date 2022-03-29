Kothagudem Police trace out missing body of dead man

Kothagudem: Police have cracked the mysterious disappearance of the dead body of a man who was electrocuted last Friday in the forests of Penuballi of Chunchupalli mandal in the district. The decomposed dead body with a disfigured face was found hidden beneath a pile of boulders in the forest. Kothagudem DSP, Venkateshwara Babu, one-town CI, B Satyanarayana and two-town CI, Lavudya Raju inspected the spot and monitored unearthing of the corpse.

It was said that the police investigating the case questioned a couple of suspects who confessed to have hidden Kumar’s body. On Tuesday they led police to the spot and disclosed the dead body by removing the boulders. Post-mortem was conducted on the spot and the body was handed over to the deceased man’s family members. It might be recalled that the deceased, Mallela Sunil Kumar (48) of Sanyasi Basti in Kothagudem along with his two friends went hunting wild animals in the forests and died of electrocution after he came in contact with an electric trap set up by some other hunters.

His death was reported to the two-town police by his friends Lavudya Munnalal and G Venkaiah, who accompanied Kumar in hunting. When the CI Raju followed them to the spot Kumar’s dead body went missing. Police had to search for the corpse for five days during which Kumar’s family members painfully waited for his dead body to perform final rites. The details of the accused and the motive behind their act would be revealed later, the police said.

