Kothagudem: RTC bus hits multiple vehicles after brake failure

By | Published: 1:00 am

Kothagudem: Several persons were injured when a TSRTC bus hit multiple vehicles after a brake failure at Kothagudem in the late hours of Friday. According to sources, the bus belonging to Kothagudem depot, was coming from Yellandu to Kothagudem. The incident occurred on the bridge on Murradu stream in the town.

A passenger travelling in the bus told the media that the bus’s brakes failed at Yellandu cross roads which was around three km from the incident spot. The passengers onboard suspected something was wrong and complained to the driver about a loud noise being emanated from the bus was.

The driver reportedly told them the brakes had failed but continued to steer the vehicle by sounding the horn to clear the vehiclular traffic ahead. Upon reaching the bridge, the bus hit a car, two autorickshaws and a bike before coming to a halt. The passengers in one of the autorickshaws suffered grievous injuries. The injured were taken to local government hospital for treatment. The incident led to traffic jam on busy Kothagudem-Bhadrachalam road.

The Laxmidevipalli police rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic. Senior RTC officials also visited the spot.