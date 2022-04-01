Kothagudem: Scribe’s initiative helps needy family

Kothagudem: A journalist’s initiative has given a much-needed leg-up to an impoverished family, which had no means to pull through.

Mariganti Manasa lost her husband Murali Krishnama Charyulu, a priest, 20 days ago and he was only the family’s breadwinner. She lives at Lakshminagaram in Dummugudem mandal in the district along with her 16-year-old son.

Manasa, a chronic heart patient, is on medication and is confined to bed while her son is yet to come to terms with the situation and is looking for employment. The boy approached senior journalist, Kona Anand Sharma, based in Bhadrachalam, for help.

The scribe then posted a message on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and others explaining the plight of the family. He asked philanthropists to lend financial support to the family and posted the family’s bank account details.

His message posted on social media evoked an impressive response. Many kind-hearted persons started sending money to Manasa’s bank account and those close to Sharma sent money to him online while some personally handed over cash to help the family.

“This incident has amply proved that humanity still exists in the world. Within 48 hours, an amount of around Rs 2.90 lakh has been generated. Help is still coming and today (Friday) a few people transferred money” Sharma told Telangana Today.

The scribe said many philanthropists from abroad also extended financial support to the family.

Sharma, singling out one particular donor, said Puppala Sai Surya, a degree student from Bhadrachalam, handed over Rs 10,000 marking the birthday of his mother, P Saritha, to help the family.

“Such generous and kind nature among the people is what we need now in the society,” he noted.

A relative of Manasa, Venkata Chary, who thanked Sharma for his initiative, said the latter did a phenomenal job in garnering support for the family. He also thanked all those who extended support to the needy family.

