Kothagudem SI’s kind gesture

By | Published: 7:07 pm

Kothagudem: In a humanitarian gesture a traffic Sub-Inspector of Police V Srinivas Rao here has extended financial support to a physically challenged person in Khammam.

It was said that a tricycle of physically challenged person G Arun Kumar of Khammam was broken making it tough for him to attend to his day to day chores. An appeal was made on social media by a media person seeking support for Kumar.

Responding to the call, SI Srinivas Rao has offered Rs 2000 towards repairs of the vehicle. Kumar thanked the SI for his kind heartedness.

