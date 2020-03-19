Kothagudem: Situation normal at Aswapuram after corona positive case

By | Published: 6:15 pm

Kothagudem: The situation is normal at Aswapuram in Kothagudem district where a student who returned from Italy tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago.

The 24-year-old student came to her native place from Italy on March 7 and was not screened at Hyderabad International Airport after her arrival from that country. She tested positive for Covid-19 at Gandhi Hospital a few days later.

After the incident, the district administration launched a series of steps to contain the spread of the virus. The student’s parents were shifted to Gandhi Hospital where they tested negative and returned home three days ago and are in a healthy state.

The health and revenue officials have identified 16 persons at Aswapuram and Manuguru whom the student had met and put them under isolation for a few days to observe for any coronavirus symptoms. The doctor at a private nursing home at Manuguru was also put under observation.

All of them were found to be normal, Dr. Manikanta Reddy of Aswapuram Primary Health Centre said. Additional Collector K Venkateswarlu and District Medical and Health Officer L Bhaskar Naik held meetings with staff at the PHC and the locals to explain the precautions to be taken.

Medical teams have been engaged to carry out sanitisation at the village and at the PHC, he said.

The District Collector MV Reddy has constituted Covid-19 District Committee with Additional Collector K Venkateswalu as the Chairman and the DM&HO as the Convener has been constituted seven members. Committees at mandal level were also formed.

The district committee would monitor and review the situation in coordination with mandal level committee. Extensive awareness campaign has been taken up in villages across the district. Flex banners were displayed explaining safety measures to prevent spread of corona virus.

Weekly markets conducted in the villages were also cancelled, Venkateswalu explained.

In a statement on Thursday, the Collector appealed to the public to alert the officials if they found any foreigners visit their places. The public could dial control room number 104 or 8179478968, 8106207761 (DSO) or 9491542202 (DM&HO).

