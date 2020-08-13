Kothagudem: Three hunters arrested, country made weapon seized

By | Published: 7:53 pm

Kothagudem: The forest officials arrested three hunters at Asupaka village of Aswaraopet mandal in the district on Thursday.

In-charge Forest Range Officer Abdul Rahman informed the press that following a tip off a raid they conducted in the forests near the village and arrested hunters identified as D Ramakrishna, K Ramakrishna and T Muttaiah of the village.

A country made firearm and explosive material were seized from the arrested and cases were booked against them under Wildlife Protection Act, he added.

