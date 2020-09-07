Kothagudem: Two Maoists killed in exchange of fire at Cherla

The incident took place in the forests between Vaddipeta and Pusuguppa villages in the mandal on the Telangana and Chattisgarh borders

Kothagudem: Two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire between the police and the naxals at Cherla in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday.

The incident took place in the forests between Vaddipeta and Pusuguppa villages in the mandal on the Telangana and Chattisgarh borders. The identity of the two Maoists, both males, was not known, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt, in a statement here, informed that two fire arms – one single barrel muzzle loading (SBBL) gun and one pistol and two haversacks were seized from the encounter spot.

He said they received reliable information about the movement of CPI (Maoist) Party Telangana State Committee naxals who planned to commit ‘sensational actions’ against security personnel and public representatives in the wake of the bandh they called on Sep 6.

Following inputs that the Maoist teams were moving in Cherla area to destroy public property and disrupt public life, police launched combing operations in the areas where the Maoists were suspected to be moving.

During the search operations, an exchange of fire ensued between a group of armed Maoists and the district police special party. The encounter lasted for about 20 minutes. Combing operations were going on in search of the other Maoists, the SP said.

Naxal sympathiser arrested

Meanwhile, a Maoist sympathiser identified as Neelam Upendra of Khanapuram in Warangal Rural district was arrested by Dummugudem police in the district on Monday, informed the Inspector of Police (CI) Venkateswarlu.

SI, Tirupathi and CRPF 39-G Inspector of Police M Polinaidu and team spotted Upendra at at Gubbalamangu stream bridge-Bandirevu cross roads. On seeing the police, he started to run but the police apprehended and questioned him.

During questioning, he revealed his identity. He confessed that he was a Maoist sympathiser for many years and has been offering them logistics support. On Monday he was assigned to drop pamphlets in his area and was carrying 15 pamphlets and three letters with him, the CI said.

