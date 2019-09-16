Kothagudem: Villagers stranded in Kinnerasani rescued

By | Published: 6:51 pm

Kothagudem: Seven villagers who were stranded in an island on Kinnerasani river at Burgampahad were rescued along with their cattle on Monday.

It is learnt that the villagers had gone into the river to transport sand on their bullock carts. But the water level increased suddenly with discharge of excess waters from Kinnerasani project in the morning. Then they ran onto the island and stayed there, sources said.

At that time, there were many women too on the river bed washing clothes and on seeing the water level rising, they ran onto the river banks. The villagers complained that officials had not given any prior information regarding release of water.

On receiving the information about the villagers being stranded in the river island, Paloncha Inspector of Police Madatha Ramesh spoke to Kinnerasani project officials urging them to stop discharge of water.

According to the villagers, the locals usually cross the river when the water level is low to transport sand from the river bed. After the water receded, the stranded villagers were rescued by police and locals.