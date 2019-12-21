Kothagudem: Villages that ace Palle Pragathi to be rewarded

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Kothagudem: Villages that top in the implementation of Palle Pragathi would get cash incentives, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Saturday.

He said the village that stands first in implementing the 30-day Action Plan and ensuing 10-day Action Plan would get Rs 50 lakh, the one in the second place would get Rs 40 lakh, and the village in third place would get 30 lakh of special incentive to build gram panchayat buildings and roads.

Dayakar Rao along with Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar and Khammam MP Nama Nageswar Rao distributed tractors to gram panchayats at a programme in Paloncha, Kothagudem district. As many as 152 tractors were distributed.

Addressing gram panchayat-elected members on the implementation of Palle Pragathi, Dayakar Rao further said the villages that successfully complete the 30-day and 10-day action plans would also get Rs 20 lakh. The amount would be sanctioned on January 11, 2020.

He said every month, Rs 8 lakh was being credited into the accounts of gram panchayats with a population of 500, and in all Rs 399 crore gets credited into the accounts of the panchayats all over the State.

Serious action would be taken if the tractors, which are given to the villages, are found being used for personal gain. The vehicles must be used for village needs only and to maintain proper sanitation and cleanliness, Dayakar Rao stressed.

Minister Ajay Kumar, addressing the gathering, listed out the welfare and development schemes being implemented by the State government. He said every village should have a tractor, dumpyard, funeral ground and plants nursery. He appealed to the officials and elected members to make the 10-day Action Plan a success.

MP Nageswar Rao advised sarpanches, ward members and officials to make collective efforts for the development of villages. The 30-day Action Plan yielded good results; those who migrated to cities were returning to villages, he said.

Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswar Rao, sharing his personal experience, said he rose in his political career by working as sarpanch. “It gave me a good opportunity to serve the public at the grassroots level. Sarpanches should make use of the opportunity to develop villages and earn a good name,” he said.

The Ministers later addressed a gram sabha at Gangaram of Sathupalli in Khammam district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter