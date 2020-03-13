Kothagudem: Woman robber arrested, valuables worth Rs 8.60 Lakhs recovered

By | Published: 7:08 pm

Kothagudem: The Three Town policemen here have arrested a woman robber and recovered 210 grams of gold ornaments and 220 grams of silver ornaments from her possession.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Inspector of Police (CI) Adinarayana said Uddamarri Krishnaveni was taken into custody while moving suspiciously near Gayatri Jewellery Shop at Chinna Bazaar in Kothagudem on Friday.

Her modus operandi was to change places, move closely with neigbhouring women, attack them when they are alone and then steal gold and silver from them. She committed robberies at Rompedu, Yellandu and Medara Basti under Three Town police station limits, the CI said.

Krishnaveni was caught while investigating a robbery case that took place at Medara Basti on March 10 in which the accused beat up an aged woman severely and stole two tolas of gold from her. In all, nine cases were booked against the accused, he added.

The value of the gold and silver recovered from her was about Rs 8.60 lakh, Adinarayana informed. He appreciated policemen Subba Rao, Koteswar Rao and Ramesh for their efforts in nabbing the woman robber. SIs, S Srinivas and B Srinivas Rao and ASI Esther Rani were present.

