Kothagudem women make a buck with masks

By | Published: 7:56 pm

Kothagudem: The outbreak of Covid-19 has caused shortage of many commodities and that include hand sanitisers, anti-septic liquid as well as face masks. As the use of face masks has become mandatory when one goes outside the demand for them has gone up and a group of women striving hard to ensure good supply of face masks to people in the district.

Contributing their part in the fight against the pandemic, a group of 20 women from poorer sections trained at Nava Bharat Women Empowerment Centre at Paloncha in the district have been manufacturing face masks to meet the demand.

The women were trained in tailoring, garment making and other skills as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of Paloncha-based Nava Bharat Ventures Limited, informed the company chief administrator and in-charge of CSR activities, Mohammed Ali.

“With the prices of face masks going up besides its shortage in the market, we decided to engage a group of 20 women in manufacturing the face masks and thus to ensure them a livelihood. So far, we have produced 10,000 face masks, he said.

The face masks have been supplied to municipalities, health officials, Paloncha Primary Health Centre, Kothagudem Medical Stores Association, Machannapet gram panchayat, Nava Bharat Company, Nava Bharat Eye Centre and others at very reasonable price.

The money thus generated was handed over to the society of the women’s group. Per day the women were producing around 300 masks and an order for 5,000 face masks was placed recently, Ali informed.

In addition to the face masks, orders for personal protection equipment (PPE) kits used by doctors, nurses and health workers have also been placed. The group of women were now busy in the production of the kits, he added. “In view of lockdown we have lost our regular source of income. Producing face masks has been providing us a handsome income” said a woman called Vasavi of Gandhi Nagar at Paloncha.

The masks were made as per standards of health department. Before they dispatched the masks have been treated in ultra-violet (UV) sanitiser to disinfect and to ensure that they were safe to wear, she explained.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .