Kothagudem: Yellandu Municipal AE in ACB net

Yellandu (Kothagudem): Yellandu Municipality technical officer and in-charge Assistant Engineer (AE) M Babu was caught red-handed by ACB while accepting bribe from a contractor here on Friday.

According to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) DSP A Madhusudan the contractor Madatha Suresh executed works worth Rs 15.88 lakh in ward number 14 of Yellandu Municipality and his first bill of Rs 14.15 lakh was cleared.

The accused demanded Rs 20,000 as bribe from the contractor for clearing pending bills and to return Rs 70,000 first security deposit. The complainant then approached the ACB, who laid a trap and caught Babu while he was receiving the money from Suresh.

The ACB raid rook place at the rented house of P Kondal Rao, DE, where the accused officer had asked the contractor to come to handover the amount. The accused was arrested. He would be produced before ACB Court in Hyderabad, the DSP said.

