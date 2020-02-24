Kothagudem: Youth goes missing in Godavari river

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Kothagudem: A youth went missing in river Godavari at Yatapaka near Bhadrachalam in the district on Monday. According to sources, five youngsters belonging to Bhadrachalam went for a swim in the river and of them, Chanti (19) of AMC Colony, had gone missing while swimming in the river. The fire personnel and the police launched rescue operations and were not able to trace him out until last reports came in.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter