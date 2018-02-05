Kothakota gets 65 CCTV cameras to control crime

By | Published: 12:37 am

Wanaparthy: District SP Rohini Priyadarshini inaugurated 65 CCTV cameras near schools and colleges in Kothakota mandal headquarters on Sunday, as part of ‘Nenu Saitham’ programme which was organised by Kothakota nagar panchayat.

The nagar panchayat and various village associations have contributed extensively for procurement of CCTV cameras.

SP Priyadarshini said in order to control crime CCTV cameras need to be used everywhere and people from other areas should take inspiration from Kothakota villagers and come forward to install cameras in their areas.

Pointing-out that in recent times many cases were detected using CCTV footage, she appreciated the people of Kothakota for cooperating with police and contributing positively for the society.

Devarkadra MLA A Venkateshwar Reddy contributed Rs 3 lakh, Kothakota nagar panchayat contributed Rs 2 lakh and the rest was borne by various associations of lorry drivers, traders and so on.

Additional SP Surender Reddy, Kothakota CI Somnarayan Singh, SI Ravikanth Rao and people’s representatives participated in the event.